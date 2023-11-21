LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family, friends, community members, and several faith-based groups gathered Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who was beaten to death in an alley near Rancho High School on Nov. 1.

Police said the dispute was over stolen wireless headphones and a marijuana vape pen.

Moms for Liberty, Dads in Schools, American Christian Caucus, Kingdom Minded, and Turning Point Faith Fervent hosted the “Peace, Solidarity, and Prayer” vigil at his memorial on the corner of Searles Avenue and 21st St., across from Rancho High School.

People shared songs and prayers and Lewis’s father, Jonathan Lewis Sr. spoke out against the violence that took his son.

Friends and family gather for prayer vigil remembering Jonathan Lewis. The 17-year-old was beat to death near Rancho High School November 1st. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Jonathan Lewis, 17, died following the attack, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. His cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as homicide. (KLAS)

“You want to be remembered as a coward? You want to be remembered as somebody who just beat their classmate to death? Or do you want to be remembered as somebody who has honor, respect, love and dignity,” he said.

Lewis Sr. said in previous interviews he hoped his son’s death starts a conversation about youth violence in the Las Vegas valley.

“You are fighting over scraps. Use that collective voice to do something,” he demanded. “And for the parents — if you have problems with the other parent, some kind of differences or challenges. Work together.”

Deontae Leigh, a close friend for the past couple of years, was shocked at Lewis’s passing.

“He had to go out getting jumped by 10 to 15 people over some airpods? He was just trying to help his friend. He was just trying to get his friend’s airpods back and he had to go out like this? It makes me mad,” Leigh said.

He recalled hanging out with Lewis, laughing, and getting pizza.

“He was just that funny, cool guy to be around,” Leigh said. “And he was a nice friend too; he would put other people before himself.”

“I’m here because of the love my son had for Jon,” Leigh’s mom, Shenita Green said. “Jon was a loving person, Jon had an awesome spirit. Jon didn’t have much but Jon would give you what he had.”

Rancho freshman, Matthew Nelson admired Jonathan’s kindness.

“I feel like they took a friend away from me that I could have become friends with, and I didn’t get that chance to, and I lost that chance.”