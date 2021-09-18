Family, friends hold private vigil for Destiny Jackson, woman found dead by hiker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, friends and family have gathered in an intimate ceremony to honor Destiny Jackson.

The vigil just started, but friends and family are present and have been here for quite some time remembering Jackson as the charming young woman she was.

To give you a little back story, an Instagram post showed Jackson was out. A mutual friend said she was supposed to pick up her boyfriend, but never showed up.

On Sunday, Jackson’s mother said she got a call from the coroner saying that Jackson’s body was found by a hiker in a desert area near Sloan, south of Las Vegas.

Jackson’s aunt Maria says this whole ordeal has their family in disbelief and hopes that today’s ceremony will bring them some peace.