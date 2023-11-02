LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Family, friends, and the local high school football community gathered Thursday night to remember a 17-year-old boy shot and killed on Halloween night.

“I woke up this morning and just prayed it was a dream,” Maureisha Johnson said of her late son, SeMauri Norris-Johnson.

“Some moments I’m numb,” Johnson told 8 News Now. ‘And other moments I just don’t understand.”

Dozens gathered to honor SeMauri Norris-Johnson, 17, a Desert Pines High School football player who was reportedly shot and killed on Halloween night in North Las Vegas. (KLAS)

SeMauri Norris-Johnson (KLAS)

SeMauri Norris-Johnson (Maureisha Johnson)

Many had tears fall as their hearts shattered for the boy’s life they said was lost too soon.

Johnson was one of the dozens who gathered Thursday at All American Park near Buffalo Drive and Charleston Boulevard for a balloon release and remembrance event.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the 17-year-old Desert Pines football player was killed in a neighborhood near Centennial Parkway and Camino Eldorado Parkway on Tuesday night.

Officers said Norris-Johnson and a group of teenage boys drove up and approached two trick-or-treaters, who reportedly opened fire and shot him.

The scene, which was caught on a neighbor’s security camera, then shows the two suspects in the case running away.

“Enjoy your loved ones,” SeMauri’s former coach Roy Otis said of his death. “Because you just never know.”

Now, as SeMauri’s family, friends, and coaches grieve, they told 8 News Now they want the community to remember him for what he loved most; football.

“The way that he approached life,” Otis said. “The way that he approached football is kind of the way you should be.”

Though he didn’t have much time, the short life he lived left an overwhelming impact that will never be forgotten.

“He was always laughing,” SeMauri’s friend Jordan Hales said. “He always had a smile on his face.”

“I can’t even express how great he was,” Johnson concluded of her son.

For those who would like to help SeMauri’s family, Fund Youth Sports is holding a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to his loved ones click HERE.

Police are still searching for the two suspects in the case.

They are described as two teenage boys, one was wearing all black with a red backpack and a black ski mask, while the other was said to be wearing a white ‘Scream’ mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.