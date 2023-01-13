LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil.

Candles flickered as tears fell, all while dozens came together Friday evening to pay their respects to Jonet Dominguez.

“It’s still not real,” Jonet’s wife Angela Dominguez said.

The 43-year-old father of nine was killed Tuesday while working at All In Towing near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Jaton Herder shot him after an argument over his car, then ran off. Herder later turned himself in to the police.

“I feel Jonet,” Angela said through tears. “I can feel his spirit, I can feel him.”

She joined Jonet’s other family and friends at Awaken Las Vegas Church Friday night to remember everything he brought to our community.

Jonet Dominguez (Photo: KLAS)

Friends and family gather in remembrance of Jonet Dominguez. (Photo: KLAS)

Friends and family gather in remembrance of Jonet Dominguez. (Photo: KLAS)

“He always started to get home about five and didn’t get home until about eight,” Angela explained. “Because he was stopping to help someone along the way.”

Jonet also helped so many through non-profit work with friends like John Harp.

“When he walked in a room,” Harp said. “He lit the room up.”

Harp and everyone who attended Friday’s event, including those who towed cars with Jonet every day, told 8 News Now he made their lives better and he can not imagine a world without him.

“You’ve just got to ask yourself why?” Harp said.

However, Angela said she believes Jonet made the best of the time he had, and she knows his impact will always live on.

“I’m at peace with that,” she concluded. “That he did everything he wanted to do.”

Herder faces an open murder charge and is due back in court on Jan. 17.