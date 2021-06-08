Family, friends gather in honor of 2-year-old hit and killed in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miguel Angel Morales, 2, was killed Monday night after being hit by an SUV while crossing the road near Douglas A. Shelby Park. According to police, the driver was attempting to exit the park when the child ran into the path of her vehicle.

While speeding wasn’t determined to be a factor, neighbors say racing in this neighborhood is a big problem.

“At night, when the sun goes down, you start hearing and seeing guys and girls doing donuts,” said neighbor Marisol C, “and it’s very dangerous because there are always little kids in the street.”

#NEW We spoke to the mother of the two-year-old boy that was run over Monday night. Neighbors say this area is a haven for street racers and it “needs to stop!” Full story tonight at 11pm. #8NN #MiguelAngelMorales #NortheastValley pic.twitter.com/u8EhFqLjjr — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 9, 2021

Neighbor Katrina Graves told 8 News Now, “They speed through the neighborhood like it’s a freeway, and who in the world would be doing that when there are kids out here playing, running around?”

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Miguel, where people laid out flowers, balloons and stuffed animals in his honor.

His mother, Maria Morales, who doesn’t speak English, said she just wants justice for her child.

#TONIGHT A Candlelight #Vigil was held for Miguel Angel Morales. The two-year-old boy who was killed Monday night after being struck by an SUV in his neighborhood near the park. We hear from family and neighbors at 11pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/c9LBZCdgHb — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 9, 2021

Neighbor and family friend Joanna Aragon rushed to the scene once she heard the news and says she still can’t get the image out of her head.

“My husband and I ran over there, and we just see the baby on the floor; it was really bad,” she said. “I couldn’t even go to work today, and I can’t even sleep.”

There are two GoFundMe pages set up for Miguel. If you would like to help the family, click here or here.