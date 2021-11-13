Family, friends, community honor Tina Tintor, her dog Max at Town Square Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than a week after the death of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, the community came out for a special event to honor them Saturday.

The 23-year-old was killed with her golden retriever in a fiery DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III on Nov. 2.

Tintor’s mom and family showed up in all black to the “pack walk” in honor of Tina and Max. They were walking Tina’s other dog, a husky named Bella.

Tina Tintor’s family walking with her other dog, a husky named Bella. They came to the pack walk in honor of her and Max @8NewsNow #8NN https://t.co/d0Lp39iPw8 pic.twitter.com/vqOwBDoJFh — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) November 13, 2021

8 News now spoke with Tintor’s aunt off camera who said, “tomorrow it could be anyone’s child.”

Tina Tintor’s mom and family came to the pack walk in honor of Tina and her dog Max @8NewsNow #8NN.

Her aunt tells me “Tomorrow it could be anyone’s child.” pic.twitter.com/Z7KR1AxsCy — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) November 13, 2021

Around 100 people attend with their pups to honor Tina and Max and to speak out on the dangers of drunk driving.

Event organizer Angela Pinzon says the walk was to emphasize that their life and light will never be forgotten.

“Las Vegas is a large community of dog lovers and knowing this unfortunate event brought so many feelings,” Pinzon added.

While nothing can bring the two back, participants their life was cut short.

“Whether you are a dog lover or not, an innocent life was taken, well two so it definitely pulls at your heartstrings even more,” Justice Roberson said.