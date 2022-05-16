LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friends and family came together to honor the life of a 31-year-old Las Vegas man killed over the weekend while riding his bike.

On Sunday, Benjamin Black was on a ride when he was struck by a speeding black SUV. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Black was riding his bike in the community of Tule Springs, a newly built development he helped create as he worked for the KB Home building company.

On Monday, a candlelight vigil was held in Ben’s honor and his uncle Ken said a few words.



“He has a little son and a daughter on the way, so for his life to be pulled out from everybody is just a tragic situation,” said Ben’s uncle, Ken.

Aleneia Santos is a resident who lives nearby and says after seeing what happened to Ben, she fears for her own son who rides his bike up and down the street frequently.

“No matter what time of day you come out; In the morning, when my son is on his way to the bus stop there are cars literally flying through here,” said Santos.

“There are times where we will be lying in the bed, and it sounds like people are out here drag racing,” she added.

Ben’s Uncle Ken, furthers that notion that people need to drive the speed limit and be extra aware of their surroundings so that another life doesn’t get taken in the process.

“Please everybody slow down, that’s all I can say, please,” he said.

KB homes shared a statement with 8 News Now regarding Ben’s passing, saying in part:

“This tragic loss will be felt by all, as his lust for life and appreciation for his family, friends, and colleagues will be missed.”

A gofundme account has been set up to help assist the Black family.