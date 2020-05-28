Family, friends allowed to visit Nevada hospital patients again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalized patients will once again be able to have visitors as Nevada enters Phase 2 of reopening of the state following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extra safety measures have been put in place to protect patients, visitors and healthcare workers,” said Bill M. Welch, president and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association.

Additional enhanced safety measures are in place for visitors and will include:

Wearing a mask at all times

Observing hand hygiene practices

Conducting health screenings upon each entry

Limiting the number of visitors

Limiting visiting hours

Implementing strict social distancing protocols

NHA said some facilities or health systems may implement additional safety measures and visitors may want to contact specific hospital for those details.

Visiting is still not permitted for patients with coronavirus.