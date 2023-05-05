LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after a Colorado woman was shot and killed in a random drive-by shooting while on vacation in Las Vegas, her family spoke to 8 News Now about their search for justice.

“She is way more than just my big sister,” Autumn McCowan told 8 News Now.

McCowan said she and her family are grieving for Shawna McCowan, a sister, mother, and friend, after her sudden death.

“She always had this energy that people picked up,’ McCowan said. “And people wanted to be around her.”

The 43-year-old was killed in a neighborhood near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue on April 23. Police said she was walking with friends around 9:00 p.m. when someone drove by and shot her twice.

Shawna died an hour later at University Medical Center, according to her sister. Officers are still searching for a suspect.

“To have something like this happen,” Autumn McCowan said. “Is kind of mind-boggling.”

This is just one of 42 murders the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has seen so far in 2023, which is higher than the same time in 2022.

McCowan said she hates the thought of Shawna dying so far from her home in Colorado, but she is grateful for those who helped her.

43-year-old Shawna McCowan, killed in drive-by shooting in Las Vegas (Courtesy of Autumn McCowan)

“I’m very thankful that even though she wasn’t with her family in her last moments,” she explained. “That she wasn’t alone.”

As the entire family continues to fight for closure, she is now asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“Anything that would help with the case,” McCowan said. “Please reach out.”

They told 8 News Now they are hoping to find justice while also doing their best to remember all the good Shawna brought to the world.

“I’m going to miss her tremendously,” McCowan concluded.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.

They told 8 News Now Shawna’s body was brought back to Colorado this week and she was cremated Thursday.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.