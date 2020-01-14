Family Feud contestant answers question wrong, earns $10k in Popeyes Chicken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Canada, a Family Feud contestant’s clip is going viral after she got a little ahead of herself. She missed out on $10,000 with a hilarious wrong answer.

The host of Family Feud asked the contestant, “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Her response? “Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”

The question was talking about Popeye the character, not the fast food chain.

Popeye is known to love spinach. While the contestant gave the wrong answer, Popeyes Chicken gave her a big surprise.

The company messaged her on social media saying, “Claim your $10,000 dollars worth of Popeyes.”