Family displaced after house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six people, including three kids, have been forced out of their home after a fire in northwest Las Vegas. It happened in the 6500 block of Taylor Creek Avenue near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Firefighters got the call around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A family member called to say they found smoke coming from one of the upstairs bedrooms when they got home. When firefighters got to the scene, flames and smoke were shooting out of a second-story window.

Crews had the fire under control in about five minutes. No one was hurt in the fire.

The bedroom, where the fire started and was contain, was completely gutted. The rest of the house had minor smoke damage. Fire officials estimated there is about $50,000 in total damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three adults, three kids and a small dog have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.