Family demands justice for young woman’s killer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of Destiny Jackson is demanding her killer be found and brought to justice. I-Team sources confirm the 24-year-old’s body was found in a desert area south of Las Vegas, a day after she was reported missing. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Gladys Toleafoa is Jackson’s first cousin. She said the two were like sisters and were on a Zoom call Thursday night, hours before Jackson disappeared.

An Instagram post showed Jackson was out Friday morning. A mutual friend said Jackson was supposed to pick up her boyfriend, but never showed up.

The last text that the friend received was around 1:30, and basically talked about going out the next day because both didn’t feel like going out that night,” said Toleafoa.

On Sunday, Jackson’s mother said she got a call from the coroner saying that Jackson’s body was found by a hiker in a desert area near Sloan, Nev., south of Las Vegas.

Related Content Sources confirm body found in desert south of Las Vegas is missing woman

“To hear the way that my aunt screamed… No mother should have to go through that,” said Toleafoa. “Destiny was young and super full of life. She had no fear.”

Her family described Jackson as a beautiful, sweet, and charming young woman.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Toleafoa. “Nobody deserved this.”

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified Jackson from her fingerprints.

Jackson’s family said they hoped whoever killed the young woman and dumped her body will be found and brought to justice.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to pay for Jackson’s funeral expenses and to bring her body to Los Angeles.