Family Circle magazine to shut down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family Circle Magazine will publish its last issue in December after 87 years in circulation. The American home magazine is published by Meredith Corporation.

Meredith laid off 70 employees on Wednesday, including 25 staff members from Family Circle. Meredith says some of the leadership from the publication will take on new roles with other brands.

According to its parent company, it boasts 13 million readers and more than one million followers on social media. The company has not said why it’s shutting down the publication.