LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is calling on the Las Vegas community for help, as their loved one fights for his life two months after a crash in Henderson.



Josh Balsterholt’s family shared the light he shined on everyone’s life.

“Everywhere he goes,” Josh’s mom Joell Balsterholt said. “Everyone loves him.”

“When you are around him,” Josh’s brother Jacob Balsterholt added. “You just want to laugh.”

The 19-year-old has a bright future, but one day in December, it all changed.



Josh and Jacob Balsterholt told 8 News Now they were leaving work in their car with several other family members, when another driver, which the crash report listed as traveling over 100 miles per hour, hit them.

Photo Credit- Lori Golden



(Photo Credit- Lori Golden)



“We looked left,” Jacob Balsterholt explained. “And there was a car coming right at us.”

Josh was thrown from the car on Raiders Way in Henderson. He was in a coma for two months; now he needs physical and occupational therapy.



“We don’t have the means,” Joell explained. “We don’t have the money.”



Joell told 8 News Now Medicaid won’t cover the expenses, and they’re running out of options. Therefore, they are calling on the community for help.



“I need this community to stand up and fight for him,” Joell Balsterholt said of her son. “And please help him and get him in a skilled facility.”



They also said they stood up to share their overwhelming pain to encourage others to slow down.



“It’s a thrill, but really take a second before you push that pedal,” Josh Balsterholt said. “Because you never know.”

They said to think of Josh, all the time he’s lost, and everything his family is going through to get him back.

“He’s a good boy,” Joell Balsterholt concluded. “And he deserves a fighting chance.”

If you would like to help Josh’s family with his medical expenses, click HERE