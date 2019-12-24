Family calls for tougher reckless driving laws after priest killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is calling for stricter laws against reckless driving after a priest was killed over the weekend.

Two people have been charged in relation to Fernando Benliro’s death after they crashed into his car Friday night near Desert Inn Rd. and Cabana Dr.

According to Nevada law, a motorist who causes serious bodily harm or death to another person while committing a reckless driving offense can be convicted of a Category B felony.

A conviction carries one to six years in prison, up to $5,000 in fines, and a three-year license suspension. The Benliro family says that’s not enough.

“There’s Christmas gifts going to go unopened and there is going to be another empty seat right before Christmas and it shouldn’t happen,” said Captain Jason Letkiewicz of Metro’s Traffic Bureau.

Police say 86-year-old Fernando Benliro was pulling out of a private drive near East Desert Inn and Cabana Drive when two cars crashed into him.

“There’s no reason for it to happen,” he said.

At the time of the crash, Letkiewicz said both drivers were traveling at more than 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Benliro, a parish priest and a Spanish teacher, died at the scene.

“We are appealing to the courts and the prosecutors to ensure that justice is done and executed to the full force of the law in relation to the senseless death of our uncle Rev. Fr. Fernando Benliro,” said Joe Benliro, the victim’s nephew.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Francisco Abel Escoto-Ramirez and 28-year-old Chris Lee Williams. Williams has posted bail, and he waived his extradition.

“We need stricter laws to save lives against reckless driving resulting in fatality. Fr. Benliro deserves better than this. No one deserves this… especially him,” said Joe.

Escoto-Ramirez will appear in court Tuesday morning.

“We’ll see what the courts will do with this, but I believe there are two other people who will regret the decisions they made today, as well,” said Letkiewicz.