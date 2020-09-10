Family calls for justice after woman is found dead near Valley of Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a tragic update to a missing person case when Lesly Palacio was found dead Wednesday. The missing 22-year-old was last seen more than two weeks ago, and her body was found near Valley of Fire State Park.

Now, police are searching for the suspect.

8 News Now spoke with Lesly’s family, who has been frantically searching for her since she was last seen at the Longhorn Casino & Hotel on Aug. 29. As they begin to deal with this unimaginable grief, they say they just want justice.

Justice for Lesly.



Lesly Palacio’s family was brave enough to speak with us tonight. They say they want to “find the people who did this to her.”



We’ll have their full story at 11. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/iooBcO6qxZ — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 10, 2020

“Yo quiero justicia por mi Lesly,” said Aracely Palacio, Lesly’s mother.

Cries for justice envelop a family in excruciating pain.

“She did not deserve to die like this, she did not deserve it,” lamented Carely Palacio, Lesly’s sister.

Aracely continued Carely’s thoughts, saying, “They took away her life. They dumped her body far away from Las Vegas. I want justice for my daughter. It’s the only thing I want. Justice.”

Lesly was last seen with 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra at Longhorn.

“They need to pay,” Aracely affirmed. “Their whole family family needs to pay because no one is going to bring my daughter back.”

Rangel-Ibarra hasn’t been seen since, and police call him the main suspect in her murder.

“She was like my best friend,” recalled Carely. “She was such a good person. She didn’t deserve to be like this. She didn’t deserve it.”

Those who loved Lesly say she had so much left to live for, and they can’t believe they’ll never seen her again.

“She was such a good person. She was so positive. She was always so happy,” said Carely.

They hope the courage to come forward will help them understand what happened, so they can find the strength to remember the soul they say was stolen too soon.

Police are pursuing a warrant for Rangel-Ibarra for one count of open murder. They are also looking for 45-year-old Jose Rangel. The two were last seen on Aug. 29, with their car later recovered in California.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.