LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of the former police chief whose death in Las Vegas was captured on camera and posted to the internet remember the man they say was a jokester who was always quick with a laugh.

Andreas Probst, known as Andy, was a prankster, according to his family. Taylor Probst, the daughter of Andy, who was killed in the August crash, said her father, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was a family man with a great, and occasionally dark, sense of humor.

“His death should be treated in the same way he lived — with honor and integrity and maybe a dark joke here and there,” Taylor said.

Andreas Probst died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Taylor Probst)

She described him as a “little league dad” and an honorary member of the Girl Scouts.

“He was always there for the various activities we would get into as a family,” Taylor said.

The southern Nevada bicyclist community is remembering Probst, saying the video of Probst’s death was gut-wrenching, and adding that the community is fearful after the crash and other recent incidents where bicyclists were struck by vehicles.

“This isn’t okay,” said Anthony Capsouto, representing the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, a group that advocates for safer roadways and trails for biking in southern Nevada. “Nothing about it is okay.”

Taylor Probst speaks at LVMPD’s news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (KLAS)

Taylor agreed, saying her father’s life was taken by two individuals who did not believe that the lives of others mattered.

The family thanked the community and police for their support during the news conference adding that the District Attorney should consider the furthest extent of the law while considering the death of Probst.

“We are devastated,” Taylor said.