Family and friends gather to remember victim of road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A gathering was held near the intersection of Desert Inn and Boulder Highway Sunday evening to honor Marlin Smith.

The man lost his life after being involved in a road rage incident last Tuesday. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Sunday, family and friends held hands in prayer and said some words about the man they say was all about family. Flowers, a cross and a picture of Marlin were laid out among other items.

According to Metro, Smith honked at a driver that cut him off. That driver then got out of their car and threw a beer can at Smith’s Jeep.

Smith got out and confronted the people in the vehicle, and that is when things turned deadly.

Smith was then run over by the other vehicle.

“My dad lost his life for a very senseless, senseless act,” said Smith’s Daughter, Kaycee Frost. “Road rage is getting out of control and it’s rising, and people are short tempered and, in a hurry, and they are not taking other people’s lives into consideration.”

“His family meant a lot to him, and we just loved to share family stories. He was a very sweet, sweet man,” said Smith’s friend, Mo Smith.

Overall, friends and family just want to get the message out to pack some patience out on the roadways, because a tragedy like this could happen to anybody.

“It’s hot, people are angry, and tired and just want to get home at the end of the day so just take other people lives into consideration as it’s not just yours out there on the road,” said Smith’s friend, Daren Smith.

The two people who hit Smith were taken into custody. Police tell us impairment was not a factor.