Family and friends drive down Las Vegas Boulevard to call for justice in Lesly Palacio case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of Lesly Palacio gathered Friday night to call for justice weeks after she died.

They all met at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, and then drove down Las Vegas Boulevard with signs and photos of the 22-year-old.

Her body was found near valley of fire earlier this month more than a week after she was reported missing.

Loved ones are still hoping the two men wanted in connection to the case are found. This week, Metro Police announced they believed both are now in Mexico.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

