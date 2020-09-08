Families to receive one-time refund for subsidized school meals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A one-time refund for the cost of school lunches will be sent to the homes of children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The refund is for meals missed during the spring as COVID-19 prompted school building closures, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

Families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits, will have the funds added to their current EBT card.

All other eligible families will receive a new card in the mail with the funds.

“Families do not need to apply,” said Steve Fisher, administrator of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services. “The benefits will be released automatically based on enrollment in free or reduced price school nutrition services.”

Benefits are going to be issued as a one-time payment between August 31 through September 8.

For more information, call 702-486-9640, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or go online to dwss.nv.gov.

The money is coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program offered to states through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.