LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The school year is winding down, and it is a perfect time to thank teachers for their hard work. Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 is Teacher Appreciation Week.

As for how you can show your thanks, apples are out, and either Amazon or Starbucks gift cards are in.

Marion Earl Elementary’s principal, Veronica Hunt, said some families also bring in donuts, while their students are writing notes of thanks to the teacher.

“They’re all amazing. They will do anything for you,” fifth-grader Kylee Torres said.

Principal Hunt said there are several events on the agenda for educators. “We’re really going to celebrate and have a good time and show our love and appreciation for our fabulous teachers.”

Fifth-grader Xyriele Evangelista calls Marion Earl Elementary School her second home. (KLAS)

It’s also a great time to shine a spotlight, after the pandemic’s challenges.

“We did see a dip in learning, test scores,” Hunt said, also adding there were social and emotional changes as well.

“Attendance is still an issue and mental health for families and kids,” teacher Teresita Ludyen said but emphasized it is improving through better communication and more stability.

“I’ve always wanted to be an educator,” Ludyen said. “I grew up with amazing teachers in Texas, and always wanted to be that kind of teacher that makes a difference.”

Fifth-grader Xyriele Evangelista called Marion her second home, her teachers her second parents, and considers her classmates to be siblings. It’s obvious that Ludyen, and others, have made that difference