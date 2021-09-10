Families share mixed feelings as Desert Oasis High School steps up security after fight leads to gunfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Oasis High School stepped up safety protocols Friday, one week after a fistfight led to gunfire on campus.

Students shared their thoughts on the terrifying moments with 8 News Now.

“Very scary for everyone,” Desert Oasis student Jacob Johnson recalled.

“Once it happened,” another student described. “Everyone started running toward the football field.”

No one was hurt, but some parents, like Nathan Newston left early Friday to avoid any issues.

“If anything is going to happen,” Newston said. “It’s going to happen right after the game.”

Others said they noticed stepped-up security for the game on the gridiron.

“A lot more cops,” Johnson said. “Everybody is more alert.”

Desert Oasis High School leaders sent a letter to families this week, listing new safety protocols for varsity football games.



Moving forward, all home games will start at 5:30 p.m., attendees must purchase tickets in advance online, provide a school ID and have a parent present.



Students attending from visiting schools must also present identification to enter campus grounds.

“Precautionary measures just in case anything happens,” a student said. “It makes us feel safer.”

It’s an effort many are relieved to see, but Newston said everyone should still stay alert.

“If people are going to act up,” he explained. “They are going to act up whether the cops are here or not.”

He and others who spoke with 8 News Now hope for more routine, quiet nights for the remainder of the season.



“We will see if it goes back to normal,” Johnson concluded.

According to Clark County School District Police, this marks the first game of the school year involving a fight with a gun.

Officers have not identified the person who fired the shots.