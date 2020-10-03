Families share excitement, struggles, as certain youth sports resume in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Governor Steve Sisolak announced the easing of some restrictions on youth sports Friday, coaches and families told 8 News Now they’re excited to get back in the game, but admit the last few months have been difficult.

“People don’t realize how important these activities are for youth,” local sports parent Dewey Cooper said.

After extended COVID-19 closures, certain minimal or no contact games, competitions and tournaments can soon resume, but many said the pause has put a strain on kids and families alike.

The directive applies to minimal or no contact sports, including soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, golf, sideline cheer and dance, along with many others.

Full contact sports, such as football, group cheer, dance, basketball and hockey are still prohibited from games, competitions and tournaments.

“You feel empty you know?,” local player Shaolin Cooper said of the closures. “Like you can’t go out and do your regular routine.”

That’s why many are safely keeping their skills sharp at conditioning gyms across the valley.

“We were getting calls every day,” Marcus Mooney, owner of Vegas Valley Sports told 8 News Now. “About parents being concerned about the kids being able to get out the house, to get some exercise in.”

Parents call Friday’s update a step in the right direction, and until everyone gets the all clear, teens will keep working towards a total rebound.

“We want the best for our children of course,” Cooper added. “And just keeping them in captivity in the house isn’t always the best thing.”

This way, they are mentally and physically ready for whatever the sports world brings to them.

“I think it will make it better,” Cooper concluded. “Because the kids will appreciate what they missed now.”

The latest directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, October 3.

Before any competition can begin, a “Sports COVID-19 Preparedness and Safety Plan” must be submitted and approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

The same goes for Tournaments, which can begin starting October 24, 2020.

The directive does not apply to professional, collegiate or high school sports. The NIAA has authority over when high school sports can resume.

There are many guidelines when it comes to testing and screening requirements for athletes, coaching staff and spectators. For more information, CLICK HERE.