Families receive booster shots, flu vaccines at Halloween themed pop-up clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens of families received COVID-19 booster shots or flu vaccines at a pop-up clinic which was hosted by the Asian Community Development Council on Sunday.

“I feel good, I feel like this is another step for me and my family. My three kids are here getting the flu shot,” says Lynda Chow, who received her COVID-19 booster shot and flu vaccine.

The vaccine clinic was decorated for Halloween, with staff dressed up in their favorite costumes.

“I think it’s so wonderful, it’s so family-oriented. They’re talking to my kids and making them comfortable; they’re giving them treats,” says Chow.

ACDC has vaccinated 1200 people over the past five months at 17 different clinics. ACDC partnered with Immunize Nevada on Sunday to administer flu shots, first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The CDC now recommends booster shots for all three available vaccines, and the public can mix and match which kind they want.

“We want to reach as many individuals as we can to get vaccinated because it will provide opportunities for them to be able to attend events and be with their family,” says Edelweiss Solano, the Director of Family Services for the Asian Community Development Council.

Last week, the FDA cleared low-dose shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to eleven years old. The Asian Community Development Council is now waiting for guidance from the CDC and Immunize Nevada before they start planning vaccine clinics for kids.

“This will provide safety and protection for them as they return back to school, and at the same time return back to life and be with their friends,” says Solano.

55% of those 12 years old and older in Clark County are fully vaccinated.