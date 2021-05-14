Families: No fundraisers set up for Amari Nicholson funeral costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The families of the parents of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson tell the I-Team and 8 News Now that there are no online fundraisers to cover the cost of his burial.

Several online fundraisers popped up earlier this week saying they were raising money to pay for funeral expenses, but had no ties to either side of Amari’s family. The fundraisers have since been removed.

The families warn other people may be trying to take advantage of their grief.

Amari’s body was discovered on Wednesday, one week after he was reported missing. Terrell Rhodes, 27, Amari’s mother’s boyfriend, is charged with his murder.

According to Rhodes’ arrest report, he told police he hit the boy because he was upset after the boy urinated on himself.