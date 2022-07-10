LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a place in Southern Nevada where loved ones of veterans and military members who are getting medical care can stay for free.

The Fisher House on North Pecos Road south of the Route 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas helps keep families together during hard times.

“It’s a beautiful place,” says resident Lynn Hofschroer. “I recommend anybody who’s a veteran, has a veteran in the family, or a veteran to come here.”

Construction on the Fisher House was competed in 2016, and ever since the building has been welcoming guests who are receiving medical care and need a place to stay.

Hofschroer is staying at the house with family. “My brother-in-law is a veteran, and it’s helping him tremendously,” she says.

Fisher House manager Stephanie Wheeler says as long as your veteran is staying at any hospital, families have a cozy place to stay.

“Let us take that financial burden from the families,” Wheeler says.

Suites at the Fisher House can house up to 16 families at a time and provide free meals. They also include common areas, a kitchen, dining and family rooms, as well as patios.

Wheeler says the stay for families is free as long as their veteran or active duty service member is receiving care.

“We’ve had people stay here six weeks, eight weeks,” Wheeler says. “So, yeah, they can stay.”