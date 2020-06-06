WATCH LIVE: Families impacted by police violence gather for press conference, march in DTLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families impacted by police violence are standing in solidarity. Families from across the country are joining the Las Vegas community for a march downtown.

These people are demanding justice and want to hold police departments across the nation accountable for their actions.

A press conference is being held at 5 p.m., featuring families impacted by police violence. They come from all over the nation, including California, New York and right here in Las Vegas.

The press conference and march will be streamed here starting at 5 p.m.

The families feel their voices are not being heard, so they have gathered to show each other support and inspire change.

Saturday night’s event will also include a march through Downtown Las Vegas. It’s a way to stand in solidarity with the families affected, including the family of George Floyd, the black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody last month.

Speakers will address the crowd starting at 5 p.m., and then the march will begin around 6 p.m.