Families, friends stay connected for a different kind of Super Bowl experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elliot Jacob is from Los Angeles. He watched the big game with his grandmother, Chelsy Carter, who lives in Las Vegas.

They were apart — hundreds of miles between them — but they remained connected.

“Basically we will all be on Zoom watching the game, and half of the people would definitely be rooting for the Chiefs,” Elliot said. “I think I’m going to be the only one rooting for Bucanners.”

Elliot, who is 11, watched the game from Los Angeles.

“I am more than excited … I am psyched,” he said.

“There’ll be some text flying back and forth, that’s for sure, with a lot of emojis and a lot of emotions going out,” his grandmother said.

Elliot said they would “basically be watching the game together, and just commentating with each other.”

Before the game, Elliot made it clear his favorite player is Tom Brady.

“He was the first football player that I really actually knew, and since he was the one I knew I just went along and started liking him and following him,” Elliot said.

Chef Jeff Thomas is the owner of Donut Bar, and he joined a party outside.

“My friend does have a pretty big backyard, so he is having the party outside. He has a nice big screen TV outside so everyone will be spread apart,” Thomas said.

Thomas said everyone at the party was tested ahead of time.

As for Abigail Millan, a Chiefs fan, she watched with her parents, who are visiting from Kansas City.

“It’s really special — especially since this is their second year in a row to be there,” said Abigail’s father, Sam Stewart.

“The shirt I have on I’ve worn all year, along with some socks I won’t show you,” he said. “And as long as they keep winning, I’m not going to wash it.”