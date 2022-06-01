LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An update on the mobile home park where more than 30 residents were forced to move due to the conditions of the property.

Tuesday was the deadline to leave the Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park on Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis.

However, some residents are still living at the mobile home park.

Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park (KLAS)

Jamie O’May is the property manager at Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park and told 8 News Now, that it’s sad to see the residents leave.

“Heartbreaking day. Because all these people were long-time tenants. They’re put in temporary housing. Where I don’t know what’s going to happen to them after that temporary housing is over because they couldn’t afford to move out when they were told to move out,” O’May said.

Maggie Lunsford Brown is one of the residents along with her family preparing to move out.

“I’m going to a shelter that’s specifically designed for me because I’m a cancer patient,” she tells 8 News Now.

Brown is still collecting her belongings as she prepares to leave the mobile home park.

“I’m 95% done with my house I just have a few more things to pack up in my truck and put in my storage unit,” she added.

“This shouldn’t be happening at all. It’s happening a lot,” added O’May.