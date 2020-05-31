Families enjoy parks, splash pads around the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phase 2 reopenings are helping many families get back to a sense of normalcy. At Bob Baskin Park some kids took advantage of the reopened Splash Pads.

One mom told 8 News Now Phase 2 is giving families even more options to get out of the house.

“Tablets and TVs go so long, and they get tired of it,” said Chandelea Pruse, mother of three. “Unfortunately, we live in an apartment so there’s no backyard.”

Pruse’s family is enjoying one of the 28 reopened splash pads in Las Vegas. Henderson and North Las Vegas have also reopened their splash pads.

I’m excited that it’s open,” Pruse said. “I feel like every family is probably really excited.”

Families that wanted to get out of the heat headed to Xplozone Trampoline Park.

“We’re excited to actually get out of the house with them, so far it’s been great,” said Cynthia Ferez, mother of four.

Xplozone is taking temperatures at the door and requiring socks to be worn by anyone participating. Staff is asking everyone to wear a mask, unless you’re jumping on the trampolines.

The staff is also monitoring social distancing and disinfecting high touch areas.