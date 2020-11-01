Families celebrate socially distant Halloween with drive-thru trick-or-treat event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spookiest holiday of the year is looking a little bit different this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some safe, socially distant celebrations took place across the valley.

There was a drive-thru Halloween event held Saturday night at Floyd Lamb Park where families could enjoy all the tricks and treats, right from their cars.

People popped their trunks and then volunteers put goodie bags filled with candy directly inside. So, it was completely contact-less.

There was also a stage with music and Halloween decorations.

A lot of families were trying to figure out how to celebrate Halloween this year, while we still deal with the coronavirus, and this was a perfect way to do that.

The event was put on the Las Vegas City Council and Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Fiore’s coordinator told 8 News Now this was the least they could do for kids here in the valley.

“They’re cooped up still, not living life to the fullest yet,” said coordinator Marianne Rombola. “We found a really safe way by having a truck or treat.”

The drive-thru event wrapped up around 7 p.m. Saturday.