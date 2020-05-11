Families celebrate Mother’s Day while staying cautious in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people chose to get out of the house and celebrate Mother’s Day at Downtown Summerlin. Not only were they picking up food, but many also visited restaurants like Wolfgang Puck Players Locker to dine in.

Irene Lee made sure to reserve a table this weekend.

“I’m very surprised at the turnout and everybody you know, doing great,” said Lee. “This is one of my favorite restaurants in Downtown Summerlin.”

She and her family returned to make this day memorable and enjoy a meal while staying cautious around other guests

“I feel very safe and confident they would do a good job practicing social distancing and good hygiene,” Lee said.

The restaurant made necessary accommodations to reopen. That includes reducing the number of tables and requiring staff to wear masks. They also clean surfaces every 30 minutes when the bell rings.

“We can seat almost 300 people and we’re about probably about 140 right now of potential seats,” said Tom Kaplan — Senior Managing Partner with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. “We decided instead of making it silent, we would make a show out of it. So the bell rings — it’s not a tip, it’s not a goal, it’s like time to make sure you’re doing everything right.”

Outside, families walk around the open-air mall. Some pick-up meals or visit a few stores welcoming customers inside.

It’s less crowded than usual, but shows a slow return to normal, which includes recognizing moms everywhere on this day.

“This year is extra special and extra unforgettable and I think I will always remember this Mother’s Day,” Lee said.

More restaurants and shops are expected to re-open in Downtown Summerlin as the week goes on.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker is the first Wolfgang Puck restaurant to reopen worldwide. The restaurant had roughly 200 reservations between 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. sunday. That’s roughly half of a typical mother’s day crowd.