Families celebrate life on Dia de los Muertos at Las Vegas cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dia de los Muertos truly is a celebration of the continuation of life.

Different cultures know it as All Souls Day. Some call it the Day of the Dead. Several families that we talked to say while the language, music and food may be different, the focus remains the same: remembering those who have passed and keeping their name alive.

“It’s a tradition and I grew up with it,” Prino Gallo Jr. said.

Monday was a somber — yet joyful — day for this Filipino family. Today, they were at Woodlawn Cemetery in Las Vegas celebrating the life of one of their own, who passed away in 2019 to Parkinson’s Disease.

“We prepare some food … like Filipino favorites, like rice cakes. We go to the cemetery and we have a little party,” Gallo said.

It’s a traditional and cultural gathering for many families on Nov. 1-2 involving music, food and colorful decorations.

For some, the celebration is very personal.

“I miss him,” said Cruzinha D’Silva, who was celebrating her late husband. “It’s been about five to six years that he passed away. I was very dependent on him.”

D’Silva was at her husband’s grave. She celebrates his life by honoring their culture while helping others.

“In India, where I come from, what we normally do on the Day of the Dead, we have a lot of beggars. We call them and feed them in the name of our loved ones,” D’Silva said.

Many families tell us the pandemic forced smaller gatherings at home, while other say every day is a celebration of life.

“We have a lot of fun memories of him because he was such a joker,” Gallo said.