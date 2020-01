There’s an unusual weather warning in Florida. Forecasters in Miami are warning people to watch out for falling iguanas.

Jan 22 : Check out some of the wind chills reported across South Florida this morning. Not all data listed are considered official, however it does give you an idea on how chilly it was! #flwx https://t.co/5lHb77YgiP — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 22, 2020

Temperatures are dropping into the low 40’s overnight in south Florida which is cold enough for iguanas to go into a dormant stage.

They don’t die but they become very still and likely to fall out of the trees where they sleep. It can be a serious problem because iguanas can weigh up to 100 pounds.

