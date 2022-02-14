Fallen trooper inspires organ donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Donor Network hosted a drive in memory of fallen Trooper Micah May Monday morning.

Last July, May was struck and killed by a suspect in a pursuit on I-15. Through the gift of organ donation, the fallen trooper saved the lives of three people.

“He gave so much. The fact that he was able to donate and still serve the community after he passes. I hope they understand how much that means,” said Joanna May, May’s widow.

Trooper Micah May left behind two children and a wife. (KLAS-TV)

May left behind a little daughter and a four-year-old son.

“He’ll drive his car and he’ll be like ‘it’s daddy’s car’ and he’ll pull over in the road and just start crying and he’ll say ‘I miss daddy.’ He doesn’t fully understand, but he knows,” Joanna May said.

According to Nevada Donor Network, there are 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a second chance through organ donation, with about 600 of them in Nevada.

“Over 60% of our state is registered to be organ, eye, and tissue donors. The national average is only about 54%,” said Christina Hernandez, Nevada Donor Network.

On National Donor Day, they held a registration drive in honor of trooper may outside the Southern Command headquarters.

“Everything that had happened was very tragic but the fact there’s a spark of sunlight out of that is what helps me get through,” Joanna May said.

You can sign up to become an organ donor at the DMV or online at this link.