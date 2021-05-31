Fallen service members honored during annual Memorial Day program at Woodlawn Cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the nation’s freedom and protection.

Many community members gathered on Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery near downtown Las Vegas for its annual Memorial Day service.

The program honored heroes who gave their all for their fellow comrades and country.

It’s been two years since the program was held in person. So, there were many families, veterans and active duty personnel at the event.

An Army Reservist who spoke to 8 News Now said he named his son after a peer who died in combat. He dedicates this day to him.

“It wasn’t for nothing. We honor you every day, Matthew. Matt Morris: I love you and I would give my life for yours,” Freddy Trejo, an Army Reservist said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman as well as many other local dignitaries, including Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Representatives Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford, County Commissioners William McCurdy II, Justin Jones, and Michael Naft, and City Councilpersons Cedric Crear, Victoria Seaman, and Michele Fiore, were in attendance.

“All of us together need to say today is the beginning of my giving back to this country and being purposeful in what I do, and being accepting and making sure I am a positive force in this city, county, state and in this nation,” Mayor Goodman said.

Memorial Day is also a time to recognize gold-star families — children, spouses and parents of those who lost their lives in service.

At 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, another Memorial Day service will be held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.