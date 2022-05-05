LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s fallen law enforcement officers were honored at a ceremony Thursday in Carson City as a relay that began in Las Vegas arrived in the capital city.

Seven names have been added to the Peace Officer Memorial in the courtyard surrounded by the Nevada Capitol, the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Legislature.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags flown at half-staff at all state public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset in honor of the occasion.

“Each day, law enforcement officers put on the badge and go to work knowing they may be called to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect their community and fellow Nevadans,” Sisolak said in a statement. “May we never forget those fallen officers and continue to honor their memory.”

Runners were scheduled to arrive today before the ceremony, where the names of seven officers have been newly added:

Jason Swanger, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Micah May, Nevada State Police trooper.

John King, deputy for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Poffenroth, deputy for the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignacio Romero, corporal with the Lander County Sheriff’s Office.

Two historical deaths — which are added on a different part of the memorial — are included this year:

John Dorff, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal for Nevada State Fire Marshal division.

Marvin Scott, Henderson Police Department.

A relay began April 27 in Las Vegas to carry a baton containing the names of 144 officers who have died in the line of duty. The relay hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic, but three names were added to the memorial last year, including Metro police Lt. Erik Lloyd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.