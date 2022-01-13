Fallen Nevada trooper’s son celebrates birthday with help of law enforcement units

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last week, the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement community came together to celebrate Raylan May’s 4th birthday.

His father, fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, was killed in the line of duty last summer.

In a video shared on the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol posted on Facebook, over 60 units from four different agencies took part in celebrating Raylan’s 4th birthday.

Credit: Nevada State Police Highway Patrol/Facebook

“It was his first birthday without his father, fallen Trooper Micah May, the agency wrote on Facebook. “The Nevada State Police is forever grateful to everyone that helped make this day possible!”

NHP Trooper Micah May. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Trooper May, a 13-year veteran, died on July 29, 2021, two days after he was struck by a suspect leading police on a chase on Interstate 15 after a carjacking. May was deploying “stop sticks” on the highway to disable the vehicle when he was hit.