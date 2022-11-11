LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May will be honored at one of the nation’s most elaborate and famous parades early next year for his organ donation after he was killed in the line of duty in Las Vegas.

May, 46, died on July 29, 2021, from injuries he received two days earlier when he was struck by a stolen car during a police chase. May was deploying spike strips on I-15 near Sahara Avenue in an attempt to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

May will be honored on a Donate Life float in the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2, 2023.

The float is themed “Lifting Each Other Up,” and it will feature a Chinese street dragon as the centerpiece. There will be 44 memorial floragraphs, which is a portrait of a person made of floral and other natural materials, on the float. One of those will be dedicated to May. His family and friend will help decorate the floragraph.

May was a 13-year veteran of the Nevada State Police when he died. During his career, he won two Medals of Valor.

The Nevada Donor Network said, “Micah’s impact will forever live on through those who were able to receive his organs.”