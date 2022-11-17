LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.

“It really means a lot,” Trooper May’s wife Joanna said. “That he’s still being remembered.”

On Thursday, friends and family joined Joanna May to see Trooper May’s floragraph in the ‘Donate Life’ float for the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade.

Trooper Micah May will be honored in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in California. (KLAS)

“I really hope he understands how much he meant to us,” May said of her late husband. “And the community meant to him.”

Trooper May, who was an organ donor, will represent our entire state, a decision Nevada Donor Network President Steven Peralta explained to 8 News Now.

“Truly the epitome of being a hero,” Peralta said of May. “Not only that day, but throughout his entire career.”

NSP Trooper Micah May items on display table (KLAS)

Peralta said they decided to have Trooper May represent their 2023 choice because of his extraordinary bravery on the day he was hit and killed during a car chase in July 2021.

“When you look at that day, what had happened,” Peralta explained. “And you look at the incident that led up to it, his ultimate sacrifice.”

Joanna May said she’s thankful to see the community’s continued efforts for her late husband, and she wants him to know how much his service still means to everyone.

“I really hope he’s smiling down,” Joanna May concluded.

Trooper May’s family was also able to complete part of the floragraph of his face, specifically his eyebrows. You can see it in the Rose Parade on January 2, 2023.

For more information on the Donate Life float, click HERE