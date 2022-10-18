LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Weeks after the shooting death of 49-year-old officer Truong Thai, his family explained what a humble person he was, and his dedication to serving his community.

“We never thought what happened would happen,” said Quang Thai, the officer’s father.

Officer Thai was four years old when his family immigrated to the United States from Vietnam. “He always admired watching television about police and he dreamed to be a police since he was young,” said Quang Thai. A dream he turned into reality when he joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department 23 years ago.

“The day he graduated as a police officer, my family was so proud,” said Daisy Lou, officer Thai’s sister. Lou just arrived in Las Vegas from Hawaii, but despite the distance, she described her six siblings as always having been close. “Always in my mind, he is my best brother,” she said.

Officer Thai passed away last Thursday, Oct. 13, after responding to a domestic violence call.

Police said Tyson Hampton fired 18 rounds at Officer Thai, and another officer, one bullet struck officer Thai in the torso.

“I wish that I could wake up and say I just dreaming,” said Lou. “I wish I was there that day and hold his hand, and say that we are all here for you and we all love you.”

Being killed in the line of duty was always a fear for Thai’s family. They told 8 News Now that whenever his late mother would hear of shots fired in las vegas, she immediately was afraid for her son.

“We always call him, Thai you ok? ‘yea I’m okay,’ and everybody in the family felt better,” said Lou.

Officer Thai was working the graveyard shift the morning he died. It was his shift of choice because it gave him time to spend the day with his daughter, who his family said he adored.

When asked if it angered Thai’s father that his son’s dream of being a cop ultimately ended his life, he said although they are sad, they are so proud to have a son who gave up his life to protect and serve.