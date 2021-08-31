Fall watering schedule starts Wednesday, Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year when you have to change your watering schedule. The fall watering restrictions are in effect as of Sept. 1.

What that means is that residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days for grass landscapes. Drip irrigation is allowed up to three days a week. You can find information on your watering days as well as how to set your irrigation system at this link.

Residential customers can face fines ranging from $40 to $80 for watering on unassigned days or allowing water to flow off their property.

According to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, if every property in Southern Nevada follows the year-round water restrictions, more than 7 billion gallons will be saved. This is significant following the Aug. 16 announcement when the federal government declared a water shortage on the Colorado River. The declaration reduces the amount of water Southern Nevada can take from Lake Mead by about 7 billon gallons starting in 2022.

SNWA also encourages residents to consider replacing non-functional grass with water-efficient landscaping.