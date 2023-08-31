LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the summer weather starts to turn to fall, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has urged residents and businesses to change their watering schedule to follow the new restrictions.

Taking effect on Sept. 1, the new water restrictions limit landscape irrigation to three assigned days a week, according to a release from the SNWA. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

Drip irrigation is permitted up to three days a week, but the SNWA said it may only require one or two as some water-efficient trees and shrubs can survive with less water than grass.

To find your assigned watering days, visit the Southern Nevada Water Authority website.

Although elevations at Lake Mead have risen because of this year’s heavy snowpack on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains, conserving water is still critical for long-term sustainability, the release said.

“One wet year doesn’t make up for 20-plus years of drought,” Bronson Mack, Outreach Manager for the SNWA said. “Water conservation continues to be extremely important in Southern Nevada, and everyone must continue to do their part. Changing your watering clock each season is one of the easiest ways the community can conserve water.”

The fall seasonal watering restrictions will be in effect from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31.

The SNWA said residents can further help to conserve water by following these landscape care tips:

Water your grass no more than 12 minutes total per watering day. It’s all your grass needs. Run sprinklers 3 times a day for 4 minutes each cycle, spaced 1 hour apart.

Plants and trees require much less water than grass. Set your drip irrigation to two to three days a week.

The average customer can save up to $300 annually on their water bills by following the seasonal watering restrictions year-round.

For additional watering tips, visit the SNWA website.

According to the release, watering on days other than your three assigned water days or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a fine. Water waste fines range from up to $80 to more than $5,000 for repeat violations.