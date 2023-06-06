LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ll be “Dance Dance”-ing the night away at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival with a lineup like this! In “Times Like These,” make sure you get tickets to this “Irresistible” festival before tickets are “Already Gone.”

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The Festival will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 at T-Mobile Arena. Public tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. PST.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres – spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app.”

“This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said. “And, for the first time in our 13-year history we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”

For the first time, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination for the festival. performances will be live-streamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, with highlights from the event remaining available on-demand in the weeks following the event.

The lineup is as follows:

Foo Fighters

Fall Out Boy

Kelly Clarkson

Kane Brown

Lil Wayne

Lenny Kravitz

Miguel

Public Enemy

Sheryl Crow

Tim McGraw

TLC

Thirty Seconds to Mars

And more!

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the festival starting on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PST through Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PST or while presale tickets laugh.

Capitol One cardholders can also add a Capitol One Access Pass, which features an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event with a private soundcheck performance by Fall Out Boy and complimentary food, drinks, and more.

Throughout the summer, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas for the 2023 festival.