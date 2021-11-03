Fall Back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday and raises the never-ending debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Daylight saving time ends in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7. which means if your clocks don’t automatically reset, you will have to “fall back” one hour.

The time officially changes at 2 a.m. when it reverts back to 1 a.m. in order to give Americans more natural daylight. Daylight saving time affects much of the United States with the exception of Hawaii and parts of Arizona.

8NewsNow.com asked you what you think about daylight saving time.

Annie Baca said “leave the clocks alone. All states should be on the same time.”

“Yes, keep it as it is – I like the nights being earlier in the winter,” said Lee Grube.

In just the past four years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of Legislatures. Congress would have to act before states could make a change.

Daylight saving time will begin on the second Sunday in March when clocks will “spring forward” one hour.