LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s easy to look at sky-high summer fares and assume that the days of cheap flights are over, but that’s not the case. The 8 News Now team checked in with our friends at Scott’s Cheap Flights on how to save money when booking trips for later this summer, as well as in the fall or winter.

Nearly 70 percent of people planning summer vacations said they anticipate making changes to their itineraries because of inflation, according to a new survey by Bank Rate, and even more are actively searching for ways to save on travel.

Today’s sky-high prices are more likely than not a temporary reaction to an extreme surge in demand, and that’s why there’s never been a better time to be flexible with your plans.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, said if you can delay your travel plans to the end of summer or the beginning of fall, the so-called “shoulder season,” you can save an average of 120 dollars per flight.

Those with international plans who push their plans into fall will stand to save even more.

“Just in the past week or two alone, we’ve seen cheap flights from Las Vegas to Maui for $278 roundtrip, from Las Vegas out to the Bahamas for $294 roundtrip, or down to Columbia for $278 roundtrip,” said Keyes.

Those types of deals pop up if you book a few months in advance. If you wait until the last minute, chances are those cheap flights will be gone, and all that’s left will be expensive flights.

If you’re hoping to get a cheap flight for this winter, don’t wait. Book now.

“The summer is when those cheap flights for the fall or winter are popping up.”