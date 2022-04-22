LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who tried to fake the theft of his own vehicle has been sentenced to 1-4 years in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 in costs.

Jockamoe Shamus Hawley, 40, was found guilty of one count of insurance fraud and sentenced on Thursday, according to a news release from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. Two others involved in the scheme — Hawley’s girlfriend, Ashley Nickole Laub, and a car dealer, Tony Raymond Canales — have pleaded guilty in the scheme. Canales worked for a company called The Car Guys.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s VIPER Auto Theft Task Force recovered the vehicle after it had been reported stolen. It was found at a residence along with several other vehicles that had been reported stolen.

According to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the vehicle had been “substantially damaged” years prior to the reported theft, and it wasn’t stolen.

Hawley had made a claim to his inusrance company stating that the car had been stolen.

“My office has and will always take action to protect Nevadans from scams, including insurance fraud,” said AG Ford. “I hope this case serves as a warning to those who would consider doing the same. Anyone who feels that they have been a target of fraud or a scam in Nevada should file a complaint with my office.”