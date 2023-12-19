LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials raised the red flag Tuesday about fake parking tickets that are popping up in Las Vegas.

According to a post from the City of Las Vegas on X, recent reports indicate that officials are seeing a rise in fake parking tickets.

In the post, city officials gave tips on telling the difference between a legitimate parking ticket and a fake one. For instance, a real parking ticket will not have handwritten notes and will contain a citation number, a date, and the name of the officer who issued the ticket.

Another surefire way to differentiate between a fake ticket and a real one is that the City of Las Vegas does not accept a Cash app payment for parking tickets.

The post went on to say anyone with concerns about whether their parking ticket is real or fraudulent can contact the City of Las Vegas’s parking team at 702-229-4700.