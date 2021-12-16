Fake car accident claims get California man a suspended sentence, probation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old California man was sentenced to probation Wednesday after faking car accidents to profit from false insurance claims.

Na Var Derick Lee of Pasadena, California, was convicted on seven counts of insurance fraud, all category D felonies. On Dec. 15, the Eighth Judicial District Court gave Lee a suspended sentence of 28-72 months, placed him on probation and ordered him to pay restitution and costs.

Lee made more than $50,000 in the scheme, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

According to a news release, Lee met women through the online dating service Plenty of Fish and convinced them to call in false claims to their automobile insurance carriers. The claims involved similar stories of the insured women hitting Lee with their automobiles.

At least two women have previously pleaded guilty in the scheme, which played out between May of 2015 and September of 2016.

Lee told the women exactly what to say, called in the false claims and submitted health care records for treatment.

“I’m proud of the team that brought Mr. Lee to justice,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “My office will not tolerate bad actors who attempt to defraud the system for personal gain. I’d like to thank the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the insurance companies who helped with this investigation.”