Faith Lutheran to hold senior graduation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students set to graduate from Faith Lutheran High School will receive their diplomas while making a lap at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The school wants to give students a day to remember.

The Class of 2020 Crusaders will take part in the unique ceremony on May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The students will receive their diploma as they drive across the start-finish line and then do a one-mile victory lap. The students and their families will be able to hear the commencement address as well as remarks from the valedictorian on their car radios via the speedway’s low-power FM transmitter.

“We originally planned to have a traditional commencement at a local church but with the health and well-being of our students, faculty and students’ families in mind, having a crowd of 3,000 people in one building was not an option,” said Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO, Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School. “Our seniors have worked hard this academic year. We wanted to recognize their efforts and we’re so grateful for the LVMS making itself available to help provide an unforgettable graduation experience for our seniors.”

Details on the timing and logistics of the ceremony will be announced in the next couple of weeks.